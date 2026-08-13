Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 9.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.10% to Rs 80.05 croreNet profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 9.66% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.10% to Rs 80.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.0555.17 45 OPM %16.8420.19 -PBDT13.4812.27 10 PBT11.199.87 13 NP8.067.35 10
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