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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.00% to Rs 9.72 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.729.17 6 OPM %-7.6111.01 -PBDT-8.27-7.07 -17 PBT-9.38-8.11 -16 NP-10.50-10.28 -2

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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