Shree Refrigerations gains on bagging Rs 3-cr orders from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Shree Refrigerations rose 1.23% to Rs 303.25 after is has secured two purchase orders worth Rs 2.55 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL).

The order is for supply of OBS spares and B&D spares, as well as repair, maintenance and installation services for AC Plants and Fan Coil Units (FCUs).

The orders, awarded by a domestic entity, will be executed under separate timelines. The first order is to be completed within 12 months from the date of the purchase order on a door-delivery basis, while the second order is scheduled for execution by June 7, 2027.

The aggregate value of the contracts stands at Rs 2.55 crore.