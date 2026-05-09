Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 122.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.12% to Rs 2546.90 crore

Net loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 122.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.12% to Rs 2546.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2713.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 792.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 299.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 9160.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10589.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.