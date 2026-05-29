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Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 1117.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.09% to Rs 29.68 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 1117.50% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.09% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 683.26% to Rs 18.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 152.86% to Rs 112.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.6816.39 81 112.3744.44 153 OPM %26.314.15 -26.877.72 - PBDT6.660.77 765 24.673.50 605 PBT6.640.76 774 24.643.48 608 NP4.870.40 1118 18.252.33 683

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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