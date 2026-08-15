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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 130.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 130.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:33 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.91% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 130.08% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.91% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.7419.97 39 OPM %36.7323.59 -PBDT7.693.31 132 PBT7.693.30 133 NP5.662.46 130

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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