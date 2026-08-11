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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales rise 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net loss of Shree Securities reported to Rs 27.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.670.16 319 OPM %67.160 -PBDT0.060 0 PBT0.060 0 NP-27.390 0

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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