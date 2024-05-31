Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Shree Securities reported to Rs 59.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 59.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.36% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 0.710.44 61 OPM %-20085.71-816.67 --1908.45-50.00 - PBDT-14.06-0.49 -2769 -13.55-0.22 -6059 PBT-14.06-0.49 -2769 -13.55-0.22 -6059 NP-59.88-0.49 -12120 -59.37-0.22 -26886

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NDA Securities consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2023 quarter

SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 630.77% in the March 2024 quarter

NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 68.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Swarna Securities standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story