Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 40.20% to Rs 1.80 crore

Net profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.20% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.89% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.803.01 -40 4.8811.32 -57 OPM %-1.11-9.30 --9.63-0.88 - PBDT0.07-0.24 LP -0.230.07 PL PBT0-0.35 100 -0.52-0.33 -58 NP0.04-0.22 LP -0.62-0.25 -148

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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