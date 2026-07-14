Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 122.94% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 122.94% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.431.09 123 OPM %10.70-4.59 -PBDT0.310 0 PBT0.24-0.09 LP NP0.23-0.19 LP

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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