Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 122.94% to Rs 2.43 croreNet profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 122.94% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.431.09 123 OPM %10.70-4.59 -PBDT0.310 0 PBT0.24-0.09 LP NP0.23-0.19 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content