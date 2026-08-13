Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 139.56 croreNet profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. declined 34.82% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 139.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales139.56125.41 11 OPM %7.558.36 -PBDT6.8110.22 -33 PBT5.048.33 -39 NP3.355.14 -35
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