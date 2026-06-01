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Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 35.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 129.56 crore

Net profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. declined 35.34% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 129.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.60% to Rs 11.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 573.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales129.56139.04 -7 573.73583.84 -2 OPM %7.827.31 -6.6210.64 - PBDT6.8114.35 -53 24.4252.67 -54 PBT4.9512.16 -59 17.2344.90 -62 NP3.665.66 -35 11.0125.37 -57

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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