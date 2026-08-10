Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 73.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.15% to Rs 64.75 croreNet profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 73.80% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.15% to Rs 64.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.7549.75 30 OPM %25.7925.01 -PBDT13.739.72 41 PBT4.192.41 74 NP3.251.87 74
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