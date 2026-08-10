Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 73.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.15% to Rs 64.75 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 73.80% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.15% to Rs 64.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.64.7549.7525.7925.0113.739.724.192.413.251.87

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