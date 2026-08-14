Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.57% to Rs 208.85 croreNet profit of Shreeji Shipping Global rose 19.03% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.57% to Rs 208.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales208.85161.19 30 OPM %29.5437.14 -PBDT65.8155.00 20 PBT56.5649.73 14 NP44.2937.21 19
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