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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:12 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.57% to Rs 208.85 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Shipping Global rose 19.03% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.57% to Rs 208.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales208.85161.19 30 OPM %29.5437.14 -PBDT65.8155.00 20 PBT56.5649.73 14 NP44.2937.21 19

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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