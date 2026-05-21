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Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 55.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.63% to Rs 64.20 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 55.13% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.73% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 246.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.2054.12 19 246.53231.04 7 OPM %4.174.99 -3.344.20 - PBDT2.342.35 0 8.197.85 4 PBT1.311.13 16 4.152.96 40 NP1.210.78 55 3.612.09 73

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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