Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 68.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 117.08 croreNet profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals rose 68.54% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 117.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.0897.95 20 OPM %15.6511.47 -PBDT17.0710.25 67 PBT16.9010.10 67 NP12.277.28 69
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