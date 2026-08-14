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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 68.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 68.54% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 117.08 crore

Net profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals rose 68.54% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 117.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.0897.95 20 OPM %15.6511.47 -PBDT17.0710.25 67 PBT16.9010.10 67 NP12.277.28 69

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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