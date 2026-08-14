Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 76.04 croreNet profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals rose 40.78% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 76.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales76.0469.59 9 OPM %18.9214.66 -PBDT14.1910.12 40 PBT14.069.99 41 NP10.157.21 41
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