Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.