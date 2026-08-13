Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.250.24 4 OPM %44.0045.83 -PBDT0.210.11 91 PBT0.210.11 91 NP0.210.11 91
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