Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 158.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 86.67% to Rs 268.62 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 158.39% to Rs 213.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.67% to Rs 268.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.66% to Rs 485.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 91.22% to Rs 655.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.