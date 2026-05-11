Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.26% to Rs 523.74 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 3.00% to Rs 280.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.26% to Rs 523.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 848.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.16% to Rs 852.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1109.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 2099.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2457.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.