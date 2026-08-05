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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 33.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 33.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 507.14 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 33.14% to Rs 156.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 507.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 535.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales507.14535.90 -5 OPM %55.9266.59 -PBDT179.51231.80 -23 PBT165.06217.35 -24 NP156.28233.75 -33

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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