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Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.38% to Rs 6.26 crore

Net Loss of Shrenik reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.265.83 7 OPM %-10.06-7.89 -PBDT-0.20-0.07 -186 PBT-0.20-0.07 -186 NP-0.20-0.07 -186

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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