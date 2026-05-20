Shreyans Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 167.70 crore

Net loss of Shreyans Industries reported to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 167.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.21% to Rs 6.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 622.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 616.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.