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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreyans Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shreyans Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 160.13 crore

Net loss of Shreyans Industries reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 160.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 153.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales160.13153.63 4 OPM %-5.2910.34 -PBDT0.5826.16 -98 PBT-3.4522.29 PL NP-3.2417.27 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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