Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 12.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 104.98 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 12.47% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 104.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.104.9889.342.652.792.642.441.601.629.658.58

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