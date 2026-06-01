Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 71.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.20% to Rs 47.29 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 71.23% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.20% to Rs 47.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.80% to Rs 44.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.98% to Rs 270.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.