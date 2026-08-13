Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 88.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 88.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 18.13 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills rose 88.16% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.1316.06 13 OPM %15.839.46 -PBDT9.555.66 69 PBT8.885.00 78 NP7.473.97 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 7.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Technologies standalone net profit declines 55.13% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Next Story