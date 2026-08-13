Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 88.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 18.13 croreNet profit of Shri Dinesh Mills rose 88.16% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.1316.06 13 OPM %15.839.46 -PBDT9.555.66 69 PBT8.885.00 78 NP7.473.97 88
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