Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 88.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 18.13 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills rose 88.16% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.1316.0615.839.469.555.668.885.007.473.97

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