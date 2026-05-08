Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.60% to Rs 80.15 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.60% to Rs 80.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.55% to Rs 18.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 365.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 324.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales80.1557.83 39 365.73324.22 13 OPM %6.336.50 -9.8914.93 - PBDT4.442.89 54 31.0139.54 -22 PBT3.001.62 85 25.3034.01 -26 NP1.96-1.40 LP 18.6129.33 -37

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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