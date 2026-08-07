Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 114.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.58% to Rs 84.06 croreNet profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 114.58% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 84.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.0685.41 -2 OPM %6.085.09 -PBDT4.262.60 64 PBT2.821.20 135 NP2.060.96 115
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