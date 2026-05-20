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Shri Jagdamba Polymers consolidated net profit declines 45.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.60% to Rs 108.03 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers declined 45.61% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.60% to Rs 108.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.50% to Rs 37.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 430.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales108.03119.50 -10 430.97481.48 -10 OPM %8.3718.08 -10.2614.38 - PBDT15.6825.08 -37 59.1973.30 -19 PBT12.7822.92 -44 47.7164.90 -26 NP8.7416.07 -46 37.2748.09 -22

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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