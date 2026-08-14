Shri Jagdamba Polymers consolidated net profit rises 58.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.82% to Rs 192.44 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 58.70% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.82% to Rs 192.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.192.44140.6516.3711.4830.0516.4826.3713.9519.7912.47

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