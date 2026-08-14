Shri Jagdamba Polymers consolidated net profit rises 58.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.82% to Rs 192.44 croreNet profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 58.70% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.82% to Rs 192.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales192.44140.65 37 OPM %16.3711.48 -PBDT30.0516.48 82 PBT26.3713.95 89 NP19.7912.47 59
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