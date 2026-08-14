Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 47.19 croreNet loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 47.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.1940.71 16 OPM %16.8325.55 -PBDT1.396.35 -78 PBT-4.222.87 PL NP-5.173.09 PL
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