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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 47.19 crore

Net loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 47.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.1940.71 16 OPM %16.8325.55 -PBDT1.396.35 -78 PBT-4.222.87 PL NP-5.173.09 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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