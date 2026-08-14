Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 35.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 35.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 35.21% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.844.84 -21 OPM %55.4751.03 -PBDT1.291.96 -34 PBT1.241.90 -35 NP0.921.42 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 535.71% in the June 2026 quarter

SJ Corporation consolidated net profit rises 413.33% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

Next Story