Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 35.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 3.84 croreNet profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 35.21% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.844.84 -21 OPM %55.4751.03 -PBDT1.291.96 -34 PBT1.241.90 -35 NP0.921.42 -35
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