Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 99.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 65.28% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance declined 99.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1049.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 65.28% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.250.72 -65 OPM %64.00145769.44 -PBDT0.161049.54 -100 PBT0.161049.54 -100 NP0.161049.54 -100
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