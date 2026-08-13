Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 99.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 65.28% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance declined 99.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1049.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 65.28% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.250.7264.00145769.440.161049.540.161049.540.161049.54

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