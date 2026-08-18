Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt standalone net profit rises 27.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.95% to Rs 87.99 crore

Net profit of Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt rose 27.55% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.95% to Rs 87.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.9973.9761.0960.3921.0118.1019.5516.5616.2512.74

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