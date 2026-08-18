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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt standalone net profit rises 27.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt standalone net profit rises 27.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.95% to Rs 87.99 crore

Net profit of Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt rose 27.55% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.95% to Rs 87.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.9973.97 19 OPM %61.0960.39 -PBDT21.0118.10 16 PBT19.5516.56 18 NP16.2512.74 28

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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