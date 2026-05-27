Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 123.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.50% to Rs 725.56 crore

Net profit of Shringar House of Mangalsutra rose 123.46% to Rs 34.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.50% to Rs 725.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.99% to Rs 115.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.07% to Rs 2245.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1429.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.