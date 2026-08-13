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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales rise 64.90% to Rs 548.49 crore

Net profit of Shringar House of Mangalsutra rose 19.26% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.90% to Rs 548.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 332.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales548.49332.61 65 OPM %8.9212.39 -PBDT48.2339.00 24 PBT46.9338.26 23 NP34.0028.51 19

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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