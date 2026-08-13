Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.90% to Rs 548.49 croreNet profit of Shringar House of Mangalsutra rose 19.26% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.90% to Rs 548.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 332.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales548.49332.61 65 OPM %8.9212.39 -PBDT48.2339.00 24 PBT46.9338.26 23 NP34.0028.51 19
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