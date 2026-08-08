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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.043.60 12 OPM %-166.58-75.56 -PBDT-6.72-2.70 -149 PBT-6.83-2.76 -147 NP-6.89-2.76 -150

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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