Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 85.59% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.59% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.01% to Rs 12.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.