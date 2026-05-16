Shriram Asset Management Company records loss of Rs 7.94 crore in Q4

Shriram Asset Management Company has reported a net loss of Rs 7.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 5.18 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income for the period under review was Rs 2.10 crore, up 82.6% YoY.

Total expenditure increased by 58.3% to Rs 9.94 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25, primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 52% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 77.2% YoY), respectively.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.83 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 5.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

The asset management company has registered a net loss of Rs 20.31 crore in FY26, which is higher as compared with the net loss of Rs 16.51 crore recorded in FY25. Total income increased by 80.7% YoY to Rs 12.20 crore in FY26.