Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 59.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 13229.11 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 59.89% to Rs 3452.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2159.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 13229.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11408.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13229.1111408.2075.5574.284808.513079.344625.722906.233452.772159.40

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