Shriram Finance jumps after MUFG Bank invests Rs 39,618 crore for 20% stake

Shares of Shriram Finance surged 9.40% to Rs 1018 after MUFG Bank completed a major investment in the company.

MUFG Bank subscribed to 47.11 crore equity shares of Shriram Finance through a preferential issue at Rs 840.93 per share, taking the total investment to around Rs 39,618 crore. Post the allotment, MUFG will hold a 20% stake in the NBFC on a fully diluted basis.

The deal, which has received all necessary regulatory approvals including from the Competition Commission of India, is among the largest cross-border investments in Indias financial services sector.

The strategic investment is expected to strengthen Shriram Finances growth, with the company set to benefit from MUFG's global expertise and financial capabilities. The partnership also aims to deepen financial inclusion and accelerate growth across key business segments.