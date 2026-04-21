Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 0.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1045.3, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% gain in NIFTY and a 0.7% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1045.3, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 19.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26537.1, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.1 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1044.15, up 0.02% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 48.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% gain in NIFTY and a 0.7% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.