Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.55%, rises for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 979.3, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 1.14% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 979.3, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 5.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25716.9, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 982.75, up 1.59% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 53.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 1.14% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.