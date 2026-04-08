Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1025.6, up 10.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.21% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1025.6, up 10.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 3.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24685.55, up 5.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1032.2, up 10.72% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 64.21% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.