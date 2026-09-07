Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1036.5, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.69% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 0.06% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1036.5, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Shriram Finance Ltd has lost around 8.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26051, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.98 lakh shares in last one month.