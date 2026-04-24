Shriram Finance reported a 40.86% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3,013.57 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2,139.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income rose 9.31% YoY to Rs 12,527.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3,915.31 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 41.24% rise from Rs 2,771.98 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased 15.58% to Rs 6,994.08 crore, compared with Rs 6,051.19 crore in the same period last year.

Operational metrics remained strong, with the liquidity coverage ratio improving to 323.17% as of 31 March 2026 from 286.73% a year earlier. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 25.32% in Q4 FY26, compared with 27.65% in Q4 FY25.

The company reported a return on assets (ROA) of 3.63% and a return on equity (ROE) of 19.13% for the quarter, including exceptional items. Operating profit rose 22.83% YoY to Rs 5,325.04 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4,335.27 crore in Q4 FY25. Assets under management (AUM) increased 14.85% to Rs 3,02,273.75 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 2,63,190.27 crore a year earlier and Rs 2,91,709.03 crore as of 31 December 2025. On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit declined 2.42% YoY to Rs 9,998.15 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.09% to Rs 48,177.98 crore in FY26 compared to FY25.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share (300% on a face value of Rs 2 each) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 47th Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as 3 July 2026. The board also approved a resource mobilisation plan for FY27, which includes raising funds through debt instruments such as non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subordinated debentures, external commercial borrowings, securitisation, and other borrowing avenues in domestic and international markets. Further, the board approved the reappointment of Parag Sharma as Managing Director and CEO for a period of five years, from 13 December 2026 to 12 December 2031, subject to shareholder approval.