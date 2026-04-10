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Shriram Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from CRISIL

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Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Shriram Finance announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the Company's Long-Term Rating to 'Crisil AAA/Crisil PPMLD AAA/Stable' and removed the ratings from Watch with Positive Implications and has reaffirmed its Crisil A1+' Short-Term Rating. Further, on Company's request CRISIL has withdrawn its rating on Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs.1,190 crore, Long-Term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures of Rs.50 crore and Subordinated Debt of Rs.40 crore upon its redemption.

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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