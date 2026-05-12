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Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 47.29% to Rs 1455.80 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 6.69% to Rs 156.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 1455.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 988.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.06% to Rs 552.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 506.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 4458.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3549.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1455.80988.40 47 4458.703549.80 26 OPM %18.4021.29 -19.6420.40 - PBDT259.90229.40 13 926.20801.30 16 PBT208.20201.10 4 777.60681.60 14 NP156.30146.50 7 552.50506.60 9

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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