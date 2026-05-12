Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.29% to Rs 1455.80 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 6.69% to Rs 156.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 1455.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 988.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.06% to Rs 552.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 506.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 4458.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3549.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.